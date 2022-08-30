Paul and Rachel
The premiere episode saw our first 10 teams set off from Melbourne on the trip of a lifetime.
Ripping open the first envelope, teams soon realised they’d actually be leaving the country immediately and landing in Morocco. Racing as soon as they touched down, teams were faced with a spice-tasting challenge, with some sharing answers to get themselves ahead of the pack.
Next up was the Detour which saw folding laundry and guessing the price of dates.
They then were asked to leap through fire and burst through a brick wall, all while dressed as a mummy, with the challenge proving to be too much for Rachel.
Opting to take a penalty and pause for half an hour, Paul and Rachel moved on to a difficult riddle, only to meet Beau on the mat in last place, sadly leaving The Race on the first leg.
