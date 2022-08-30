The Amazing Race Australia has finally kicked off for 2022, and after the pandemic saw last season remain in Australia, this year's crop of contestants are back to racing around the world in the most epic season yet!

Unlike last year, this season will see 20 fresh teams of two as they race around not only Australia, but Africa, Europe, Asia, South America and North America in an attempt to claim the biggest prize in Amazing Race Australia history.

While Coronavirus continues to make travelling difficult and contestants will have to navigate a post-COVID world, this year's teams are ready to take on anything!

But, of course, there can only be one pair who will come out on top - so be sure to check out below to keep up to date with which teams are eliminated each episode.