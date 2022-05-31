The former Biggest Loser trainer first announced she was expecting in December 2021 via Instagram.

Posing while cradling her burgeoning baby bump, Tiffiny wrote: “A dream come true. Baby Kavalee coming in 2022 💕.”

The post was soon flooded with congratulations, including from her comedian husband Ed Kavalee, who couldn’t resist making a joke.

“Huge Congrats to you and Sam Pang! 👌🏻👌🏻” the Have You Been Paying Attention? panellist wrote.

Tiffiny announced she and Ed were expecting their second child in December 2021. Instagram

No doubt excited to be a big brother is Tiff and Ed’s eldest son Arnold, whom the now-parents-of-two welcomed in 2017.

But the pregnancy proved rough for the personal trainer, who was left practically bedridden with hyperemesis gravidarum.

The condition, which lasted for the duration of Tiff's first pregnancy, is quite rare and causes severe and persistent nausea and vomiting.

"I put on 30kg, I was sick the whole time right up until my last contraction and all I wanted was sausage rolls," she told news.com.au.

"How to get abs: marry a comedian 💁‍♀️ Where would I be without you, my biggest supporter, my good egg, Ed ❤️," Tiff wrote on Instagram. Instagram

Despite the struggles that came with carrying her baby, the personal trainer remains rightfully proud of what her body endured.

"My pregnancy didn't go to plan, but it delivered me a healthy baby. I just embraced it and was proud of what my body achieved," she told the publication.

Unfortunately, Tiffiny’s pregnancy hardships didn't end there, as during her first labour, the umbilical cord became wrapped around Arnold's neck, leaving the new parents terrified.

"Last time we had a family holiday overseas Arnold was still in nappies! Where did my baby (and my holidays) go??? 😳," Tiff wrote on Instagram. Instagram

Thankfully, their firstborn was delivered safely, and for the past four years the family of three have been sharing sweet glimpses into their domestic life with Arnold, whom they affectionately deem Arnie.

And now they have another baby Kavalee to make memories with. Congrats to Tiffiny and Ed!

