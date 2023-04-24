1. Grease a 21cm x 9cm deep, non-stick bundt pan with melted butter.

2. To make ripple layer, combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

3. Beat butter and sugar in a small bowl of an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

4. Stir in sifted flours and buttermilk in two batches until combined. Spoon half the mixture into prepared pan. Smooth over top. Sprinkle with ripple layer. Spoon over remaining cake mixture. Smooth over top.

5. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for 50 to 55 minutes, or until cooked when tested with a skewer. Stand cake in pan for 10 minutes. Turn onto a wire rack to cool.

6. To make icing, sift icing sugar into a medium bowl. Stir in vanilla and enough juice to form a smooth consistency.

7. Drizzle icing over cake. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Stand at room temperature until set. Serve.