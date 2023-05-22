Method

1. Using a serrated knife, cut loaf into 3cm thick slices, being careful not to cut all the way through to base. Give loaf a quarter-turn and cut into 3cm thick slices, to form a criss-cross pattern, being careful not to cut all the way through.

2. Combine butter and garlic in small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Brush butter mixture in between bread slices.

3. Combine tomatoes, olives and basil in a small bowl. Sprinkle in between bread slices, then sprinkle with mozzarella.

4. Pull out air fryer pan and basket. Line base of basket with baking paper. Sit cob on paper. Slide pan and basket back into air fryer. Set temperature to 160C. Set timer and cook for 8 minutes until cheese is lightly golden and bread is crisp.

5. Transfer to a board. Serve warm. Garnish with basil leaves.