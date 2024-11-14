Glen Powell’s reaction to Sexiest Man Alive ‘snub’ revealed

After weeks of anticipation and speculation, People magazine have crowned their ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2024. But the general public are demanding a recount after a more ‘deserving’ winner was overlooked.

Advertisement

Twisters hunk Glen Powell had been tipped to take out the title, following a massive 12 months in his career. He followed up Top Gun: Maverick, with a trio of hit movies Anyone But You, Hitman and Twisters. However, in a shock outcome, John Krasinski was awarded the honour.

“Glen is honestly surprised and a little bit embarrassed by his fans’ outrage [over the snub],” an insider tells New Idea exclusively. “The last thing he wants is to be in a hunk-off competition with John.”

Glen was reportedly People’s first choice – but he turned them down! (Credit: Matrix)

John, 45, who starred in Jack Ryan and The Office, insists he was very surprised to get the title. Previous winners include Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan and last year’s champion Patrick Dempsey.

Advertisement

“[I had] zero thoughts other than maybe I’m being punked,” John said shortly after his cover was released. “It was a full surreality.”

The dad of two added that his wife, actress Emily Blunt, laughed down the phone when he called to tell her the news.

Gossip website Deuxmoi has suggested there was a bit of drama leading up to the big reveal.

The site claims Glen, 36, was actually the first choice, and that People “aggressively courted” him but he turned it down. The site also says an unnamed A-list actor who is “starting to fall from stardom” was willing to pay “millions of dollars to be chosen”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in perhaps a strategic career move, Glen was picked for the star-studded cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue, which was released on the same day as People.

He appeared on the cover with Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel and Zoe Saldana.

Glen fronted Vanity Fair’s coveted Hollywood issue while John got the People cover (Credit: Vanity Fair and People)

Advertisement