Betty White. Getty

Betty White | 17th January 1922 to 31st December 2021

On New Year's Day in Australia, the country woke up to the news that beloved American comedian Betty White had passed away.

Just 17 days away from her 100th birthday, The The Golden Girls star sadly passed after suffering a stroke, according to her death certificate.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Betty's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Sidney Poitier. Getty

Sidney Poitier | 20th February 1927 to 6th January 2022

Groundbreaking Bahamian-American actor, film director, and ambassador Sidney Poitier sadly passed of natural causes in January 2022 at 94 years old.

He will be remembered as the first black man to receive an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

"To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first," Sidney's family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Bob Saget. Getty

Bob Saget | 17th May 1956 to 10th January 2022

It was confirmed that American actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on January 10th 2022; the cause of his death is still being investigated.

As well as sharing individual tributes, Bob's former Full House cast mates and lifelong friends issued a joint statement.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

"He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.

~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate."