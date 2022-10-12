Angela Lansbury has died aged 96. Getty

It finished: "A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

Angela was born in London in 1925 to Irish actor Moyna Macgill and politician and timber merchant Edgar Lansbury, who died when she was nine.

After the Blitz, part of the family, including Angela, moved to the US. Here, she trained at New York's Feagin School of Drama and Radio.

At just 19, Angela received an Oscar nomination for her first ever film role for the 1944 film Gaslight.

With many film and theatre roles, Angela will be perhaps most remembered for her role of Jessica Fletcher on crime drama Murder, She Wrote.

It ran from 1984 to 1996 and was an international success.

During her career, the actress received five Tony Awards, six Golden Globes and an Olivier Award.

She was also granted an Honorary Oscar and a Lifetime Achievement Award from BAFTA.

In 2014, she was made by a dame by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Just three years ago, the performer confessed she wasn't prepared to retire in an interview with Parade.

"There's going to come a point, where I'll think, I'm folding up now. I'm putting that person away in the closet and I'm going to just live out my remaining years with the family".

