The eccentric businessman was found dead in his Melbourne apartment on Friday June 11, aged 78.

Celebrated Australian designer Carla Zampatti, 78, passed away in April having succumb to her injuries from a fall at the gala premiere of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away just months shy of his 100th birthday on April 9th.

Adelaide crooner and father to Packed To The Rafters’ star Hugh Sheridan, Denis, lost his battle with cancer aged 76.

Iconic talk show host Larry King died on January 22 after he contracted COVID-19.

Former child star, known for his role as Freddy in School of Rock, Kevin Clark tragically died when he was hit by a car while riding his bike. He was just 32.

