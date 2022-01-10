Bob Saget has died, aged 65. Getty

Bob was best known as father figure Danny Tanner in 80s sitcom Full House and resurrected the role in a recurring capacity for the Netflix reboot Fuller House which ran from 2016 to 2020.

The comedian also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, was the narrator of How I Met Your Mother and was in the middle of a stand-up tour in the US before his shock death.

The comedian was found unresponsive in Orlando. Instagram

In his final post to Twitter on January 9, Bob was seemingly in good spirits following a performance in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t," he wrote.

Bob Saget captured hearts as Danny Tanner on Full House. ABC (American Broadcasting Company)

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children from his first wife Sherri Kramer — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.