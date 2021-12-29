Both Carrie and Adelaide celebrate their birthdays in December. Instagram

Carrie welcomed her youngest daughter Adelaide just days after her own birthday - a sweet tie that she most definitely cherishes.

"Happy to share birthday week with you forever baby girl," she said in an Instagram post, before adding: "Summer babies."

"A half arsed Halloween this year." Instagram

It was a "half-arsed" Halloween for Carrie and her family in 2021, and she shared the hilarious snap of their costumes to Instagram.

"Evie made us wear a costume from the supermarket and we’re still not sure what Chris was meant to be," she said.

"Addie hated being a pumpkin and asked to be a ballerina #notscary. And the cheap polyester witch outfit made me chaff."

Carrie and her girls! Instagram

How sweet is this trio! Carrie and her daughters Adelaide and Evie all posed up for a quick snap together, with a relatable caption to match.

"Couldn’t wait for bedtime #longday …now I miss them and wanna kiss them."

Proud parents alert! Instagram

Proving themselves to be doting parents, Carrie and Chris took their eldest daughter to go watch a live show of Frozen the Musical, and judging by Evie's massive grin, she loved every minute of it!

Carrie marked Evie's sixth birthday with this sweet post. Instagram

For her sixth birthday, Carrie penned a sweet tribute to Evie, and shared several snaps of her daughter from over the years.

"Happy 6th birthday pumpkin. I plan on smooching your squishy, delicious, sparkly face for many years to come. You are just awesome."

"Sleep is an elusive thing in our household." Instagram

As we know, Carrie is refreshingly honest about the highs and lows of parenting, and she went into great detail about some of her struggles in a recent Instagram post.

"Sleep is an elusive thing in our household," she began. "On any given night there are multiple calls for water, a cuddle, the door open, the door closed, the door open a tiny bit more, it’s too light, too dark, screams because of possums on the roof, or the possibility of a snake within a 50K radius, cries for a comforter that has been left in the car, no not that one, the other one.

"There are tears, there is bed hopping, and usually one of us grown ups spends part of the night sleeping on the floor next to Addie’s cot. It’s far from ideal. I have accepted it, I have zero advice to offer on how to fix it, I know it will pass...but just wanted to shout out to all the exhausted parents out there...enjoy your extra coffee today...you deserve it!"

The struggles of getting a proper family photo. Instagram

Another relatable post from Carrie is this candid snap of her failed attempt to get the whole family posing together for a photo - something we've all felt before.

"Buy a beanie for the whole family and see how long it takes to get a photo where everyone is looking at the camera," she said.

"You are the best company and I love you so ridiculously much." Instagram

All grown up! Carrie's eldest child and only son Oliver, whom she had from her first marriage to her late husband Greg Lange, turned 14 in September of 2021, and she marked the occasion with some sweet words for his birthday.

"Happy 14th Ollie ❤️ (umm where has my baby gone 😞) You have dealt with your second 'lockdown' birthday with the same attitude you take to life…no fuss…a big smile…and great humour. You are the best company and I love you so ridiculously much," she wrote.

The gang's all here. Instagram

Family cuddles are always a good idea.

All dressed up! Instagram

"This will be the first and last time I use #blessed 🤣 but I can’t think of a better phrase right now," Carrie said.

"I am not crying...you are..." Instagram

For Ollie's graduation from primary school, Carrie and Chris beamed with pride in a snap she shared to Instagram, where she also revealed just how emotional the milestone was.

"I am not crying...you are..." she said.

Another Halloween snap. Instagram

"The Motley Crew. Side note: some of the costumes I saw scared the bejesus out of me. Whatever ever happened to people dressed as pumpkins! The lawn mowing zombie is gonna be in my nightmares for days !"