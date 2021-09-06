Control Tower Cake Instagram

For her son's 14th birthday this year, Carrie created an impressive 'control tower' cake, that had toy airplanes and flags to complete the look.

It was clearly a favourite in the house, with Carrie's daughter taking a sneaky bite before anyone else could get their hands on it.

"And I am sorry your baby sister secretly took a nibble out of your ‘control tower’ cake before you got a chance to enjoy it," she said on Instagram, along with a photo of the cake with a bite taken out of it.

"Lucky I got a pic the night before."

Penguin Cake

In celebration of her partner's 40th birthday this year, Carrie surprised him with the ultimate cake, where she recreated a scene straight out of the movie Happy Feet - complete with soft snow and cute penguins.

"Looks like a cake for a 4 year old….was actually a cake for a 40 year old," she said. "He loves PENGUINS."

The impressive cake features an Igloo, three adorable penguins and a make-shift wall made from chocolate - all of which is based around a bed of snow.

Castle Cake

Carrie celebrated her daughter Evie’s sixth birthday with an impressive pink iced castle cake that is every little kid's dream.

The mum-of-three decorated the cake with lollies and ice-cream cone towers, and while it looks absolutely perfect, she revealed it wasn’t her first attempt.

In a side-by-side Instagram post, Carried shared the final result, in all its pink castle glory, but then also attached the not so glamorous first try of a unicorn cake.

“Evie’s castle cake, much better than the unicorn cake I attempted on Saturday. Looked more like an angry, stumpy monster,” Carrie captioned the post.

Unicorn Cake

Despite the "angry, stumpy monster" cake that Carrie considered a fail, it still does look rather appealing – so long as it’s not dubbed as the fictional animal.

In her defence, unicorn cakes seem to be particularly tricky to create, with even Hamish Blake, who is famous for his iconic birthday cakes, having found himself with more of a donkey-looking cake rather than unicorn.

"It's a uni-donkey, we're doing a uni-donkey," he ended up calling the cake he made.

Bluey Cake

To celebrate her daughter Adelaide’s second birthday last year, Carrie baked her an absolute masterpiece, and recreated her daughter's favourite character: Bluey.

She shared a snap of the cake with a simple cake emoji, letting her baking skills speak for itself.

The cake is near identical to the character in appearance, and her daughter was no doubt in love with the idea.

Doughnut Cake

While he received an epic 'control tower' cake this year, Carrie's son Ollie blew out his birthday candles on a mouth-watering doughnut cake last year.

"Another fun family lockdown birthday. Ollie turns 13," proud mum Carrie penned.

Decorated with bright yellow icing, the cake was topped with different coloured doughnuts - making it every sweet-tooth's dream.

Mermaid Cake

For Evie's fifth birthday last year, Carrie whipped up a perfectly subtle mermaid-themed cake, complete with starfish, sprinkles, and sea shells.

"Nice to have a reason to create and celebrate this weekend. Happy Birthday for Wednesday Evie girl 👧 Pretty happy with the end result!!!!!!! (Don’t inspect too closely though 🤣)," she said.

Minnie Mouse Cake

For her third birthday, Evie celebrated with a cake inspired by her favourite character at the time: Minnie Mouse.

"Happy birthday my little Minnie obsessed munchkin. Can’t believe you are 3!! Hope you like your cake (Minnie is proud of her wrinkles)," Carrie said.

While the cake's icing had some minor cracks running through, giving it 'wrinkles' as Carrie called it, the end result was still pretty amazing.

The Wiggles Cake

Inspired by beloved kid's show The Wiggles, this cake is colourful, fun and very impressive!

It's every child's dream, with the iconic big red car as the main attraction, decorated with smarties all around, and figurines of the group members sitting inside.

"Toot toot chugga chugga...how cute are the little wiggle people! #evie #birthday #cake looks like Emma and Lachy are having a little snuggle."