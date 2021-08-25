Carrie created this cake for her partner Chris' 40th birthday. Instagram

The impressive cake features an Igloo, three adorable penguins and a make-shift wall made from chocolate - all of which is based around a bed of snow.

This isn't the first time Carrie has whipped up something spectacular, where she recently created a pink iced castle cake for her daughter's birthday earlier this year.

While fans are use to seeing Carrie share her cake creations, this latest one has them all incredibly impressed.

Carrie is the Queen of birthday cakes. Instagram

"You never fail. You’ve always rocked at Birthday cakes!" one user commented under her post.

"Still looks amazing for any age!!!" a second penned.

Another user added: "Nailed it."

Chezzi Denyer also chimed in and said: "Is that a Caramilk FENCE? OMG! This is BRILLIANT Carrie."

Carrie also surprised Chris with a birthday cameo from Ryan Reynolds. Instagram

Carrie certainly pulled all the stops for Chris' birthday, where she enlisted the help of his alleged "hall pass" to ring in the milestone.

It was none other than Ryan Reynolds of course, who relayed a hilarious message dedicated to Chris.

"I just want to wish you a very very happy birthday. Carrie didn't even tell me it was your birthday; I just had it in the calendar, I don't know why it was there, but I wanted to wish you a very happy 40th," he said.

You can watch his full message in the video player at the top of this story.

