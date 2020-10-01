Carrie's fans and followers were quick to share their advice and sympathy - but some advice was better than others.
"Oh dear. You remove by buying a new couch," one suggested.
"Fire should get that stain right off," noted another.
"The child or the texta?" a third joked.
Chezzi Denyer, who is expecting her third child with husband Grant, shared her own woes in the comments.
"Oh my GOSH!!! Eek 😬 Scout did this at her age.. All over the couch and the walls... Thanks for reminding me to throw out every permanent texta."
Carrie is a proud mum-of-three to 13-year-old son Ollie, five-year-old daughter Evie and Addie, 22 months.
Whilst she shares her daughters with partner Chris Walker, Ollie's dad was Carrie's late husband Greg Lange.
Carrie recently celebrated her eldest child's milestone 13th birthday in lockdown with an emotional tribute to her son.
"How did this little boy grow up so quick?" the mum-of-three captioned two photos of a younger Ollie and her son today, along with a crying face emoji.
"I now have a teenager (sobs quietly into her wine). Happy 13th birthday honey. I just love being your mum."
Carrie has spoken candidly about her parenting experience and revealed that after Ollie she wasn't sure if she'd be a mum again.
"I never thought that I would necessarily have any more kids. I had a really, really traumatic birth with Ollie so I had a huge fear about birth," Carrie confessed.
"I think I thought I would be OK if I didn't have any more kids. I just felt so blessed with Ollie and with Evie, it was a really different experience. It wasn't fun but it wasn't traumatic. I'm so glad I had her!" she added of her youngest daughter.