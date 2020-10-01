Carrie Bickmore always keeps it real on social media whether it's good or bad news, especially when it comes to parenting.

Since she and her family are based in Melbourne, where lockdown restrictions are still in place, The Project host is no doubt experiencing cabin fever.

Carrie, 39, took to Instagram to share a video of her youngest daughter Addie, who turns two in December, getting up to mischief with a permanent marker in hand.

In the clip, Carrie films Addie sitting on the couch with a very noticeable black scribble beside her.

"What did you do?" Carrie says in the background.

After Addie's gurgling reply of "Drawing!" Carrie exasperatedly responds: "I know you're drawing, but not with the Sharpie!"

"While I did an interview this morning in one room...Miss Adelaide got creative in the other room. Who left the sharpie lying around???!!!!!!!😫😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐 (How do I remove????!)" the mum-of-three captioned her video.