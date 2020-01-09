American actress Cameron Diaz and hubby Benji Madden recently revealed that they had become parents to a baby daughter called Raddix, after years of trying to conceive. Getty

“They went through so much to get to this point… Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle,” the source said.

The news comes after another source previously told the publication Cam and Benji were trying all available options to help them conceive.

“It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up,” the source claimed at the time.

Sources close to the celebrity couple reportedly now claim that Cameron and Benji enlisted the help of a surrogate after years of trying to fall pregnant naturally.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

On Sunday, Cameron and Benji and took to Instagram to announce the surprising news, telling fans that little Raddix Madden “is really, really cute”.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the couple wrote.

The new parents explained in the lengthy post that privacy is everything to them, especially when it concerns their bundle of joy.

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” the couple wrote.

The message concluded: “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade”.