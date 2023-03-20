CeraVe Moisturising Body Lotion Chemist Warehouse

CeraVe Moisturising Body Lotion, $20.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Breakthrough actives

Fresh collagen stimulation is the holy grail for all anti-ageing products, but many ingredients that make it happen can risk aggravating skin. Opt for formulas that use advances in peptide technology to help sensitive skin battle ageing. Peptides are messenger molecules that ‘switch on’ certain skin functions and are a popular option for reactive skin as they cause very little trouble.

Skinstitut Rejuvenating 15 Serum Skinstitut

Skinstitut Rejuvenating 15 Serum, $59 at Adore Beauty

Vitamin C without the sting

Ascorbic acid is the most active form of brightening, wrinkle-fighting vitamin C, but it can really tingle, making it unsuitable for reactive skin. Luckily, new vitamin C formulas offer the benefits in a slow and steady way, without flushed red cheeks.

The Ordinary Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F Adore Beauty

The Ordinary Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F, $31.20 at Adore Beauty

Brighteners that won’t bite

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) are revered for their smoothing action, but can cause stinging. Polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) are equally good at exfoliating, with far fewer drawbacks. PHAs dampen inflammation and create a humectant (water trapping) layer on the skin.

The Inkey List PHA Gentle Exfoliating Toner Sephora

The Inkey List PHA Gentle Exfoliating Toner, $21 at Sephora

Pigmentation-fighting actives are tough on sensitive skin. The ones considered most effective tend to bite. An exception is azelaic acid. It has anti-inflammatory properties alongside being anti-bacterial and brightening. That’s why it’s a standby for treating acne, rosacea and ageing pigment spots.

REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic Mecca

REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, $53 at Mecca

