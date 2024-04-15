Tragically, six lives have been cut short. Getty

Speaking with ABC Radio Sydney on April 15th, Mr. Minns confirmed that the state government would look at establishing an enduring memorial for members of the community to pay their respects to in the coming weeks.

"We're looking at a more permanent memorial at Bondi," the Premier said live on air.

In the same interview, Mr. Minns described the events of April 13th as "horrible and traumatic", adding that he hoped the families of those who have been impacted by this tragedy could "draw some strength from the fact that there are millions of people that are standing with them and caring about them."

NSW Premier Chris Minns says more details regarding the creation of a permanent memorial will take place in the coming weeks. Getty

The Premier added that the planned memorial would be similar to the memorial in Martin Place for Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson, who were killed in the Lindt Cafe siege in 2014.

There is currently an unofficial memorial at Oxford Street Mall, just outside the Westfield shopping centre where members of the community have been laying down floral tributes.

Written condolence messages are also being collected alongside the floral tributes and the NSW Government has also set up an online condolence book for those wishing to pay their respects remotely.

Australia is collectively mourning the victims. Getty

Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos has also confirmed that the local council would be discussing how they can support the community.

"I'm thinking that a memorial of some kind for this would be most appropriate," Cr Masselos said.

