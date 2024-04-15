Getty

Hugh Jackman shared a tribute to his Instagram story following the tragic event.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Bondi Junction attack," he wrote.

"To the first responders and members of the community... your extraordinary acts of bravery are truly remarkable."

MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis shared that she "can't stop thinking about how scared and hopeless those innocent people would have felt."

"My heart is broken for all the families and victims involved in the tragic incident."

Matildas star Mackenzie Arnold also shared her condolences. "Heartbreaking. Think of everyone involved through this time," she wrote.

"Thinking of everyone in Bondi," Matildas captain Samantha Kerr posted to her Instagram story.

Anna Heinrich also paid an emotional tribute to those who lost their lives.

"It doesn't feel real," she wrote. "Like so many, I couldn't sleep, thinking about the tragic circumstances that unfolded at one of my locals. I was on my way to Westfield and couldn't get in. At that point, I hadn't heard the news.

"Every aspect of this is tragic. So many people have been affected, directly or indirectly. Hearts have been breaking in Sydney and beyond."

Tim Robards also shared a message to his Instagram story: "Sending love and hugs to all those affected by this sad, tragic and senseless loss," he wrote.

Australian actress Teresa Palmer shared that she and her "family woke up yesterday in the States to the horrible news."

"Sending love to all of those affected by this tragedy, the loved ones of the victims. My mama heart in particular feels so heavy thinking about the terror Ash went through protecting her baby."

Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou said she was "devastated" by the news of the event. "As a mother, I'm especially heartbroken by what happened to Ash," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"I am so sorry that pure evil has taken you away, and that your baby girl is now without a mother.

"My heart shatters at this cruel thought. I don't know what you thought in those final moments of terror, but your heart did the thinking, even in pain you just knew you had to get your baby girl to safety."