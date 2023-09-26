Elevate this classic pantry staple with these tasty combinations jam-packed with all the good stuff.
From sides to salads, snacks, and recipes to feed a family, these tinned fish-based meals are sure to both fill your belly and satisfy any savoury cravings you may have.
Scroll on to view our favourite recipes to make with just a tin (or two) of fish....
Tuna and Egg Tarts.
New Idea
The perfect springtime snack.
Sweet Chilli Salmon and Sweet Potato Cakes.
New Idea
Sweet and spicy, this fish recipe is full of the good stuff!
Mac 'N' Cheese Salmon Bake
New Idea
This tasty combo will leave you drooling for more....
Greek Tuna and Potato Salad.
New Idea
You'll be sure to please the family with this recipe.