Nine

Cyrell Paule

By most popular vote, it seems as if Season Six's Cyrell Paule has earnt fans' top spot for favourite MAFS contestant of all time. Notoriously known as 'Cyclone Cyrell', which she proudly carries to this day, her appearance on the show was certainly unforgettable.

"Cyrell had some of the best one liners in MAFS history, and we also got “Don’t swear in front of the food!” thanks to her. So, from an entertainment perspective, I’ve gotta go with her," one commenter wrote.

"Cyrell was such a fire cracker loved her," wrote another.

Instagram

Martha Kalifatidis

Another Season Six favourite, Martha Kalifatidis, famously butted heads with Cyrell while wearing a sheet mask on her face (iconic).

Remaining with her partner from the show, Michael Brunelli, the couple have recently had their first child together! It's their enduring love that has captured viewers.

"F**KING LOVEEE MARTHA & Michael <3 so Sm," a fan wrote.

Instagram

Al Perkins

MAFS' star, turned Love Island star, turned podcaster Al Perkins has also earnt fans' top vote. Known for his off-the-cuff comments and seeming penchant for 'shoey's' has certainly contributed to his memorability.

"AL, 💯 he was just the best!"

Others reminisced on his shoe-drinking moment, "Who was the guy who drank from his shoe?! He was very entertaining."

"Al (aka, Young Tom Cruse). Love his podcast!"

"One of the funniest moments in MAFS history was when he jumped into a stagnant pond full of mud."

Certainly worthy of 'class clown' status.

Nine

Ollie Skelton

Ollie was another common denominator. Loved for his 'lack of toxicity', his continuing relationship with Tahnee also earnt some votes.

"Ollie and Tahnee are by far the least toxic."

"Ollie & Tahnee are way too decent people to be associated with this show."

Nine

Troy Delmege

Reddit users joined forces to comment on the sheer hilarity Troy brought to his season of MAFS.

"Ugh how could I forget about Troy!!"

"Troy....id watch any show that bro is on."

"Troy. The aggressive toothbrushing/toothpaste all around his mouth scene had me cackling and i still think about it, so for that reason alone its gotta be Troy dog."

+ many more

According to fan votes, there were a few other key names who also seemed to appear consistently.

Ines, Davina, Mick, Lizzie also earnt the top spots, with the names sitting on polar opposites on the 'drama' spectrum.

One commenter mused that they enjoyed "all the villainess’", while another succinctly wrote, "none".