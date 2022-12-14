Fans quickly took to social media to point out how similar the brides looked, with other fans convinced that it was Ines Basic herself. Nine

One person commented, “Am I the only one who thought that was Ines?”.

Another wrote, “You're not the only one. I literally looked three times”.

A third comment read, “I totally saw Ines too”.

Ines confirmed that it is not her in the new trailer and that she will not be returning for the latest season of MAFS.

The look-alike is actually Bronte Schofield, a Perth-based micro-influencer.

Sources have said that the brunette is going to be part of one of the most explosive pairings in MAFS history.

You can find the complete list of brides and grooms right here. There been speculation that Selina Chhaur may return.

In regards to the location, we won't know the locations until the season hits screens.

However, according to the Daily Mail, a hen's night was reportedly filmed in Sydney's $15 million Crossways estate at Centennial Park.

In the past, the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies have taken place in a warehouse in Sydney's Lilyfield, while the city's SKYE suites have served as accomodation for the married couples.