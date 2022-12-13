Al Perkins cemented his place in Married At First Sight history when he did a ‘shoey’ (drinking alcohol out of a shoe) at the first MAFSdinner party.
WATCH: Al Perkins enters Love Island
Samantha Moitzi, his wife at the time, was less than thrilled when Al did this; she bowed her head in shame when Al explained to the other MAFS contestants, “You grab your shoe - or any other person's shoe - and you pour an alcoholic beverage into the shoe and scull it,” before he did just that.
But it looks like Al’s current Love Island Australia partner, Jessica is A-okay with shoeys as last night, in the latest Love Island episode, she did one with him.
First, Al read Jess a poem that he’d written for her and said: “When I first met you, I was nothing but impressed but at times our relationship turned into a mess. I'm glad I didn't swap you out for the rest, because you are the best and it wasn't because of your breasts.”
Al and his partner, Jess both did a 'romantic' shoey on Love Island Australia.
Nine
“After our time in the hideaway, there was no chance I'd let you walk away. All banter aside, I never want to leave your side,” Al concluded.
He then revealed a white shoe in an ice bucket and poured champagne into it. The former MAFS star then drank from it before giving it to Jess, who also drank from it.
The couple then kissed rather passionately before Al told Jess, “Now you’ve done the shoey, it’s official.”
Jess later confessed in the Beach Hut that the shoey was “a very symbolic moment” and it signified that her and Al were “becoming one”.
Perhaps this ‘romantic shoey’ will cement Al and Jess as a serious couple to the Love IslandSuperfans and fan-favourite couples Phoebe & Mitch and Claudia & Austen will finally have a bit of competition for first place…