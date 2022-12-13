Al Perkins cemented his place in Married At First Sight history when he did a ‘ shoey ’ (drinking alcohol out of a shoe) at the first MAFS dinner party.

Samantha Moitzi, his wife at the time, was less than thrilled when Al did this; she bowed her head in shame when Al explained to the other MAFS contestants, “You grab your shoe - or any other person's shoe - and you pour an alcoholic beverage into the shoe and scull it,” before he did just that.

But it looks like Al’s current Love Island Australia partner, Jessica is A-okay with shoeys as last night, in the latest Love Island episode, she did one with him.

First, Al read Jess a poem that he’d written for her and said: “When I first met you, I was nothing but impressed but at times our relationship turned into a mess. I'm glad I didn't swap you out for the rest, because you are the best and it wasn't because of your breasts.”