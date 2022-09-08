Sam was paired with Al on Married at First Sight.

"I think he's going to love Love Island. I mean, he loves a tan, he loves getting his shirt off, he loves the boys, he loves pretty women in bikinis. So like, why would he not have the best time?" she said.

"Honestly, I hope he finds love. I do."

Sam's response comes five months after claimed Al didn't go on MAFS looking for love, instead with hopes of becoming a star.

Last month, Al was photographed filming the fourth season of Love Island Australia in Mallorca, Spain.

Paparazzi photos from the set of the upcoming season showed Al relaxing on a daybed with fellow contestants.

In May, Al, who was a fan favourite on MAFS' ninth season, revealed in May that he had quit his job as a carpenter to make a career as a full-time influencer.

"I had so much on after the show finished. It became too much of a balancing act with all the new opportunities that have popped up," he told Daily Mail at the time.

"I was working three days a week then went to two days then sometimes just working one day because I was having so much fun."

This article first appeared on. our sister site, Now To Love.