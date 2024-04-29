Pad See Ew. New Idea

It should come as no surprise that we've included this authentic Thai dish in our recipe round-up.

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this meal takes less than 20 minutes to make and will feed a family of four with ease.

Jam-packed with all the good stuff, why not try to make this beginner-friendly Pad See Ew dish for yourself next time you feel like ordering some Thai food?

Read the recipe here.

Sweet Chilli Tenders Rice Bowl. Ingham's

Chicken may be a staple ingredient in the kitchen, but this delicious chicken recipe should be a staple in your diet.

Combining delicious frozen sweet chilli chicken tenders from Ingham's that can be heated up in your oven in a flash with various herbs, cucumber, green onion, rice, and peanut sauce, we are certain that you'll become just as obsessed with this easy midweek meal as we are.

Read the recipe here.

Mexican Chicken Quesadillas. New Idea

Packed to the brim with mouthwatering flavours, this finger-lickin' Mexican-inspired chicken quesadilla recipe uses spiced chicken that is topped with lashings of cheese, sour cream, and avocado.

And if that's not for you, why not add in additional toppings of your choice? Or even add some more spice to the fusion of flavours we've already included?

Read the recipe here.

Chicken Nugget Sliders. Ingham's

Chicken nuggets, sliders....need we say more?

A fun alternative to traditional chicken burgers that use a schnitzel or pan-fried breast, this family-friendly recipe uses ready-made chicken nuggets from Ingham's and can be whipped up in a flash for those looking to fix their stomach rumblings stat.

Delicious, nutritious, and a budget-friendly "fakeaway" option - what's not to love?

Read the recipe here.

Yellow Curry Chicken with Vegetable Stir-Fry. New Idea

A heartwarming winter staple, this Indian fan-favourite is quick to make and will disappear just as fast!

With oriental veggies, roasted cashews, and of course chicken, this creamy comfort dinner will convert even the staunchest of spice haters into lovers.

Read the recipe here.