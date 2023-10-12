WATCH NOW: How to make Malaysian Spicy Sweet Chicken Curry with Roti. Article continues after video.

There's no doubt about it that ordering some takeaway from your favourite local restaurant comes with many benefits - it's usually delicious and you don't have to do a thing minus actually placing the order and sometimes picking it up.

Whilst it's easier than not to fall into the temptation of ordering takeaway when you aren't feeling like picking up some groceries or cooking in the kitchen (and lest we forget the cleanup that also comes with cooking), takeaway meals are an expense that Australians are growing more wary of as the cost of living crisis worsens.

According to meal kit service, EveryPlate, two-thirds of Aussies (66%) are embracing a 'fakeaway lifestyle' to save money, with a whopping $195m being spent on takeaway food per week across the country.

Money-saving guru Joel Gibson says adopting this approach to food consumption could be the "key" to Aussies cutting back spending in key areas.

"Making small and consistent swaps can really help households and individuals reduce their spending."

Scroll on for a collection of our favourite 'fakeaway' recipes that you can whip up in a flash, for less the money from the comfort of your own home.