Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles
Gone are the days of tedious weeknight dinners, you'll be able to whip up this delicious Thai Pork and Bean noodle dish in a flash!
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Spicy Thai-Style Short and Long Soup
This flavoursome soup is perfect for a warming winter lunch.
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Sticky Chinese Chicken
Put a deliciously sticky spin on a roast chicken with this Asian variation.
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Chinese Crispy Duck
This crispy duck recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Slice up the duck, then lay out with the pancakes, sauce and cucumber, and let everyone roll their own!
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Filet O Fish Burger
Food influencer Liz Miu left her followers in a frenzy after revealing how she makes the iconic Macca's Filet O Fish burger from home with help from her trusty air fryer.
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Chicken Quesadillas
These delicious quesadillas are packed full of tasty Mexican-spiced chicken and topped with lashings of cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Mexican Vegetable Kebabs with Lime Crema
This mouthwatering meal is the perfect family feeder!
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Mango Butter Chicken
Take Indian-style butter chicken to the next level with mango nectar - a fabulously fruity way to make your weeknight dinners more interesting!
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Chicken Tikka Curry with Rice
For extra spice, add a teaspoon of dried chilli flakes!
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Indian Pilaf
Spices of the sub-continent come together in this flavourful pilaf that's the perfect accompaniment to a curry banquet.
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Zucchini Bacon and Lemon Spaghetti
This Italian-inspired pasta recipe is a combination of all our favourite things, bon appetit!
Try this recipe for yourself here.
Italian Meatball Pizzas
Appetizing and fun to make, need we say more?
Try this recipe for yourself here or for more pizza recipe inspiration click here.
