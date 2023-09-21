Liz Mui's Filet o Fish Dupe Recipe
INGREDIENTS
Fishy Tofu Marinade
4 square slices Firm Tofu
1 ripe tomato
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup soy sauce
3 tsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp capers
1.5 tsp sugar
1 sheet nori
Flour Mix
1/2 cup flour
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp white pepper
Wet Mix
1/2 cup plant milk
2 tsp Dijon mustard
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
Crumbs
1 cup Bread Crumbs
Oil, to spray before frying
Better-Than-Tartare-Sauce
3/4 cup mayo
1/4 cup finely chopped dill pickles
2 tbsp chopped red onion
3 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 tsp baby capers, chopped
Other
Plant-based brioche bun
Plant-based cheese
METHOD
- Start by marinating sliced tofu overnight in Fishy Tofu Marinade
- The next day, scrape off as much marinade as possible so you can crumb the tofu pieces properly. Dip them into the flour mix then the wet mix and then breadcrumbs. Let that rest for five minutes.
- Airfry for 13 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius
- Make Better Than Tartare Sauce.
- Construct burger.