ALDI shopping expert Kylie Warnke says that the spring range was designed in line with the everyday Aussie in mind.

"We've been listening to our customers and know that Aussie families are looking for new ways to bring fun to the dinner table without breaking the bank," she said.

"We should all be able to enjoy a treat from time to time, so our latest Limited Time Only range is chock-a-block full of classic 'fakeaway' favourites at incredibly low prices."

In August 2023, ALDI was named Australia's favourite supermarket for the sixth year in a row by leading market researcher Roy Morgan.

According to the research, the rising cost of living had driven more Australians to the grocery chain, with an estimated $3.1 billion saved by savvy shoppers in 2022 alone according to data collected by PwC.

"We aim to cut out unnecessary costs and pass these savings onto customers," ALDI Australia Group Buying Director Simon Padovani-Ginies said at the time.

"This has never been more tested more than it was in the past year, and we're proud that we've been able to maintain our low-price leadership, delivering real money back [into] the pockets of Australians when they need it most."