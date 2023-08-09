1. Ratatouille

Prep: 15 Minutes - Cook: 35 Minutes - Serves 4

Ingredients 1 Eggplant 1 Sweet Capsicum 1 Green Capsicum 1 Zucchini 2 Red Onions 3 Garlic Cloves (peeled and finely chopped) 400g Tinned Chopped Tomatoes 2 tsp Pesto 1 tsp Basil 2 tsp Paprika 80ml Olive Oil Salt and Black Pepper Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Chop the capsicums in half, then into medium size chunks and remove any seeds. Chop the eggplant, zucchini and onions into similar size pieces. Then place all the chopped vegetables into a large roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Place the chopped tin tomatoes, paprika, pesto, garlic and basil into a large saucepan. Add the cooked vegetables, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and heat gently. Serve either as a side dish, or with some crusty baked bread. Alternatively, transfer the ratatouille to a large baking dish, crack four eggs over the top and bake in the oven for 10 minutes (or until the eggs are set.) 2. Grilled salmon skewers with lime

Prep: 25 Minutes - Cook: 10 Minutes - Serves 4 Ingredients 4 salmon fillets (2 packs, defrosted) cut into 2-3cm cubes. 1 pot mint, roughly chopped Finely grated zest of 2 limes 2 tbsp granulated sugar 1 tsp coarse ground black pepper Pinch or 2 of salt 1 tbsp olive oil For the dipping sauce 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped 1 tbsp fresh ginger, very finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped 1 tsp chilli powder 2 tbsp red wine vinegar 115g smooth peanut butter 5-6 tbsp water 1 pot fresh coriander, chopped 2-3 spring onions, finely chopped Instant noodles

Method Place the salmon cubes free of skin and bone onto four skewers. Place the mint, zest and lime juice, sugar, pepper, salt and oil together in a bowl, mix really well. Place the salmon skewers onto a plate or stainless steel tray, then pour over the mixture and coat well, leave to marinate. Next, make the sauce by heating the two tbsp of olive oil, and then adding the onion, ginger, garlic, chilli and cook for five to eight minutes to soften. Add the vinegar, peanut butter to the pan, mix well and warm through off the stove, add the chopped coriander and the spring onions and add enough water to make a thick sauce. When ready to cook, remove the skewers from the marinade, and pat really dry on kitchen towel. Heat a barbecue or hot non stick frying pan, if using a barbecue, before heating lightly oil the bars with kitchen towel dipped in a little oil, also lightly oil the marinated salmon. This will stop them sticking. Cook the salmon skewers for three to four minutes on each side. Serve with instant noodles and the dip on the side. 3. Zucchini pancakes with capsicum salsa

Prep: 10 Minutes - Cook: 10 Minutes - Serves 2

Ingredients 2 Zucchinis 2 Spring Onions (sliced) 100g Plain Flour 1 tsp Baking Powder ½ tsp Salt ½ tsp Pepper Sunflower Oil (to cook) 1 pack Mini Capsicums (cored and sliced into small cubes) 100g Cherry Tomatoes (quartered) 1 tbsp Olive Oil 1 Red Chilli (seeds removed, finely diced) ½ Lime (juiced) 7g fresh Coriander

Method Pan fry the capsicums in olive oil. When softened, add the chilli and tomatoes along with the lime juice, coriander and leave to reduce while you make the pancakes. Grate the zucchinis and place in a bowl with the sliced spring onions. Add the flour, baking powder and seasonings and mix. Leave the mix for five minutes. The natural water in the zucchinis will make the batter moist. If necessary, add a teaspoon of water. Heat a frying pan with two to three tsps of oil whilst spooning the pancake batter into the pan. Fry for 5 minutes until golden and then flip over and cook for two to three more minutes. Serve with the red capsicum salsa and some coriander over the top. 4. Curried sea bass with turmeric rice

Prep: 10 Minutes - Cook: 25 Minutes - Serves 2

Ingredients 2 packs Sea Bass Fillets 1 x 400ml tin Coconut Milk 50g Korma Spice Paste ½ tsp Ground Ginger 2 Spring Onions 1 tsp Paprika 150g Basmati Rice 400ml Boiling Water ½ tsp Turmeric Black Pepper and Sea Salt Fresh Coriander Leaves and a squeeze of fresh Lime Juice to garnish Method Pre-heat the oven to 200°C. With a sharp knife, skin the sea bass fillets and discard the skin. Put the rice in a small saucepan with the turmeric, season with some salt and black pepper and pour over the boiling water. Cover the rice and cook on a low heat for four minutes. Turn off the heat, but don’t take the lid off, allowing the rice to cook in the steam while you cook the fish. Trim and wash the spring onions then slice thinly. Put the spring onion slices, coconut milk, korma spice paste, ground ginger and paprika into a small saucepan. Slowly bring to the boil, stirring as you cook. Put the sea bass fillets into a small baking dish, curl them into a roll. Pour over the curry sauce and bake in the oven for fifteen minutes. Serve with some sugar snap peas and tender stem broccoli – steam them over some water with a generous squeeze of lime juice. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander leaves. RELATED || Work it! Get fit at home with the top treadmills in Australia 5. Pancetta, tomato and spinach frittata

Prep: 10 Minutes - Cook: 15 Minutes - Serves 4

Ingredients 70g Smoked Pancetta Strips 1 Medium Red Onion 6 Medium Eggs 70g Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves 150g Baby Plum Tomatoes 60g Grated Mature Cheddar Cheese 1 Red Capsicum 12ml Olive Oil Sea Salt and Black Pepper 1 x 20cm Heavy Based Frying Pan Method Pre-heat the grill to high. Whisk the eggs together and season with a little salt and some black pepper then stir in the grated cheese. Peel, half and thinly slice the red onion. Slice and dice the red capsicum Chop the pancetta into strips. Cut the tomatoes in half. Sauté the pancetta, pepper and the red onion in the olive oil for five minutes until the pancetta is browned and the pepper and onion softened. Add the tomato halves and the spinach leaves. Cook stirring till the spinach has wilted. Pour the egg and cheese mixture over the pancetta mixture in the pan. Lift and tilt the pan to spread the egg mixture evenly. Cook gently for about five minutes until the egg has set. Put the pan under the grill for three to four mins to set the top. Allow to cool then cut into wedges. Refrigerate for up to two days. Can be served warm with beetroot, carrot and cucumber.

