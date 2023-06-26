Method

1. Grease an 18cm x 28cm rectangular slice pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 3cm above the edges.

2. Heat an oiled, medium frying pan over a medium

to high heat. Add onion and bacon. Cook, stirring

for about 8 minutes, or until bacon is lightly browned. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. Add zucchini, carrot, corn, flour, curry powder, cheese, eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well. Spoon into prepared pan.

4. Cook in a moderately hot oven (190C) for about 30 to

35 minutes, or until set and lightly browned. Remove. Stand in pan for 10 minutes.

5. Lift slice from pan. Cut into squares, then halve diagonally to form triangles.