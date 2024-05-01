Victoria cast iron square grill pan
$40.42 at Amazon
It can't go awfully pear-shaped with this square-shaped grill pan from Victoria! Whether 2024 is the year of healthy eating, or you generally prefer low-fat grilling, a 17 inch grill pan with extra handle length is never a miss.
Key features:
- Crafted with cast iron
- Grill pan ridges suitable for low-fat grilling
- Compatible with gas, electric and induction stovetop
- Dimensions: 27.6 x 25 x 4.4 cm
Chasseur square grill pan in Liquorice BLue
$189 at Amazon
The culinary experience requires the best of kitchen tools, and when they look this stylish, preparing indulgent delights is all the more enjoyable. Crafted using time honoured traditional techniques, this pan features corrosion resistant enamel, ideal for sizzling up a storm.
Key features:
- Crafted with cast iron
- Suitable for all heat sources including induction
- Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 4cm
GreenPan valencia pro non-stick grill pan
$78.91 at Amazon
Looking for something a little more rounded? GreenPan have you sorted with the Valencia Pro non-stick grill pan. Free from all the nasties, that is PFAS, PFOA's and so on, GreenPan guarantees cookware that lives up to its purpose. Integrating Magento technology (durability reinforcement), your grill pan will never warp, wobble or scratch.
Key features:
- Dishwasher safe
- Made from ceramic materials
- Non-stick thermolon minerals pro coating
- Free from PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium
- Suitable for all stovetops - induction, gas, electric, halogen and ceramic
Woll diamond lite fix square grill pan
$144.85 (usually $349.95) at Amazon
Constructed with diamond layering, this pan provides optimal durability and heat retention. Made in Germany, this grill pan is as advanced as they come. Suitable for all cooktops excluding induction up to 250 degrees, this pan from Woll is a grilling game-changer.
Key features:
- Crafted from stainless steel
- PFOA free coating
- Squeeze-casting technology
- Five-layer non-stick technology
- Dimensions: 50.2 x 31.2 x 10.8cm
Baccarat ceramic non-stick grill pan
$184.99 at Amazon
Designed with heat-flex induction plates suitable for use on all cooktops, the Baccarat Ceramix non-stick grill pan features chemical-free ceramic coating, delivering clean and delish meals for the whole family to enjoy.
Key features:
- 28cm pan size
- Baccarat lifetime guarantee
- Designed with bakelite handles for extra grip and comfort
- Environmentally friendly ceramic non-stick coating
What are the benefits of a grill pan?
When it comes down to it, the benefit of cooking on a grill pan is the possibility of cooking with less oil. The raised edges of this special cookware work as a drainage system, moving excess oil away from the food - ultimately encouraging healthy cooking. Additionally, the unique ridge design creates seared abrasions, adding to the overall visual appeal.
What to look for when buying a grill pan?
Materials
When it comes to cooking with a grill pan, it is important to observe the chemicals included in the coating. Avoiding PFOAs and other toxic chemicals will ensure your food remains unharmed.
Weight
Grill pans come in a variety of shapes and sizes which is excellent when it comes to cooking larger items. Technology advancements do, however, cater to weight with lighter materials commonly integrated to lessen the load.
Design
Ensuring that the pan has appropriately sized ridges is important to allowing oil drainage. So, make sure the pan is adequately crafted with ridge height in mind.
