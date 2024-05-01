Amazon

Victoria cast iron square grill pan

$40.42 at Amazon

It can't go awfully pear-shaped with this square-shaped grill pan from Victoria! Whether 2024 is the year of healthy eating, or you generally prefer low-fat grilling, a 17 inch grill pan with extra handle length is never a miss.

Key features:

Crafted with cast iron

Grill pan ridges suitable for low-fat grilling

Compatible with gas, electric and induction stovetop

Dimensions: 27.6 x 25 x 4.4 cm

Amazon

Chasseur square grill pan in Liquorice BLue

$189 at Amazon

The culinary experience requires the best of kitchen tools, and when they look this stylish, preparing indulgent delights is all the more enjoyable. Crafted using time honoured traditional techniques, this pan features corrosion resistant enamel, ideal for sizzling up a storm.

Key features:

Crafted with cast iron

Suitable for all heat sources including induction

Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 4cm

Amazon

GreenPan valencia pro non-stick grill pan

$78.91 at Amazon

Looking for something a little more rounded? GreenPan have you sorted with the Valencia Pro non-stick grill pan. Free from all the nasties, that is PFAS, PFOA's and so on, GreenPan guarantees cookware that lives up to its purpose. Integrating Magento technology (durability reinforcement), your grill pan will never warp, wobble or scratch.

Key features:

Dishwasher safe

Made from ceramic materials

Non-stick thermolon minerals pro coating

Free from PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium

Suitable for all stovetops - induction, gas, electric, halogen and ceramic

Amazon

Woll diamond lite fix square grill pan

$144.85 (usually $349.95) at Amazon

Constructed with diamond layering, this pan provides optimal durability and heat retention. Made in Germany, this grill pan is as advanced as they come. Suitable for all cooktops excluding induction up to 250 degrees, this pan from Woll is a grilling game-changer.

Key features:

Crafted from stainless steel

PFOA free coating

Squeeze-casting technology

Five-layer non-stick technology

Dimensions: 50.2 x 31.2 x 10.8cm

Amazon

Baccarat ceramic non-stick grill pan

$184.99 at Amazon

Designed with heat-flex induction plates suitable for use on all cooktops, the Baccarat Ceramix non-stick grill pan features chemical-free ceramic coating, delivering clean and delish meals for the whole family to enjoy.

Key features:

28cm pan size

Baccarat lifetime guarantee

Designed with bakelite handles for extra grip and comfort

Environmentally friendly ceramic non-stick coating

What are the benefits of a grill pan?

When it comes down to it, the benefit of cooking on a grill pan is the possibility of cooking with less oil. The raised edges of this special cookware work as a drainage system, moving excess oil away from the food - ultimately encouraging healthy cooking. Additionally, the unique ridge design creates seared abrasions, adding to the overall visual appeal.

What to look for when buying a grill pan?

Materials

When it comes to cooking with a grill pan, it is important to observe the chemicals included in the coating. Avoiding PFOAs and other toxic chemicals will ensure your food remains unharmed.

Weight

Grill pans come in a variety of shapes and sizes which is excellent when it comes to cooking larger items. Technology advancements do, however, cater to weight with lighter materials commonly integrated to lessen the load.

Design

Ensuring that the pan has appropriately sized ridges is important to allowing oil drainage. So, make sure the pan is adequately crafted with ridge height in mind.

