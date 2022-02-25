Chill Homie Large Cooler Bag. The Iconic

Chill Homie Large Cooler Bag, $49.95 from The Iconic

This cooler bag will keep your picnic goodies cool and fresh, as it has high-efficiency internal insulation, pockets for extra storage, and it's wonderfully stylish.

6-Person Picnic Basket Cooler Bag Wicker PU Fastening Straps Plates. Myer

6-Person Picnic Basket Cooler Bag Wicker PU Fastening Straps Plates, $109.95 from Myer

This spacious picnic basket features a built-in thermally-insulated cooler bag to keep your sumptuous food fresh and warm, and drinks refreshingly cool.

Included with the picnic basket are cutlery, cups, plates and napkins for six people as well as a stainless steel shaker set, cheeseboard, cockscrew and comfortable ground blanket.

Beach Retro Rainbow Pinks Canvas Cooler Bag. Adairs

Beach Retro Rainbow Pinks Canvas Cooler Bag, $19.99 from Adairs

This colourful cooler bag is perfect to enjoy on a summer's day at the beach, as it comes with insulation to keep your food warm and cool.

You can also place your ice blocks in the two large compartments for extra cooling.

Retreat Soft Cooler. Kathmandu

Retreat Soft Cooler, $99.98 from Kathmandu

Featuring outer fabric that contains recycled polyester, this fun cooler packs a feed, a few bevvies and plenty of laughs.

Davis & Waddell Flinders Cooler Bag. House

Davis & Waddell Flinders Cooler Bag, $43.99 from House

Featuring both short handles and a large padded strap for easy transportation, this cooler bag is both stylish and practical.

With a 25L capacity, you can store all of your favourite tasty snacks and beverages whether it's sandwiches or salads, wine or juice, and transport them with ease.

Igloo 52QT BMX Cooler. BCF

Igloo 52QT BMX Cooler - 49L, $139 from BCF

The this cooler is made to stand up to tough conditions and give you the best cooling around. It’s made with a reinforced base, kick plates, and heavy duty blow-molded construction which keeps it durable.

The extra thick foam walls and insulated lid give it best-in-category cooling performance, and it holds ice for up to five days at 32˚C.

Coleman Wheeled Cooler 57L. BCF

Coleman Wheeled Cooler 57L, $199.99 from BCF

Keep your beverages and snacks chilly and fresh this cooler that's the ideal size to take with you to the beach, picnic, sporting event or backyard barbeque.

With heavy-duty wheels and long telescopic handle, it rolls over almost any terrain with ease, whilst the strong, moulded handles ensure the cooler is easy to lift.

