You may have seen the trending videos showing rows and rows of beachside cabanas across social media or maybe you've had your eye on one for a while - but personally we love this new sun safe beach accessory!

Perfect for families wanting to keep little ones sun safe while they play in the sand, for solo beach goers who want to protect that precious skin or anyone who might just want to embrace that Havana beach aesthetic when they next hit the waves.

Read on to find our favourite picks of beach side tents and cabanas to take on your next trip to the beach.

The best beach tents & cabanas to shop for summer 2023

Lovin' Summer

Lovin' Summer Bronte Beach tent, $238 at Hardtofind

Basil Bangs

Basil Bangs The Weekend beach tent, $229 at THE ICONIC

Pillow Talk

Sundays Talula pink beach cabana, $79.96 (usually $179) at Pillow Talk

Byron Bay Beach Life

Byron Bay Beach Life The Classic, $169 at Catch.com.au

Heritage

Heritage beach cabana, $89.97 (usually $149.95) at Myer

Business & Pleasure Co

The Premium Cabana, $399.99 at Business & Pleasure Co

Cotton On

Premium canvas beach tent, $120 (usually $249.99) at Cotton On

Cool Cabanas

CoolCabana 5 beige stripe beach shade, $189 at Anaconda

