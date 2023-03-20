Method:

1. To make sauce, combine ingredients in a small jug.

2. Place chicken in a ceramic dish with ¼ cup sauce. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least

2 hours. Drain excess liquid. Discard.

3. Combined flour, ginger and white pepper in a shallow dish. Season with salt. One at a time, dust chicken in flour mixture to lightly coat.

4. Pull out pan and basket from a 7-litre air fryer. Spray basket with cooking oil. Place half the chicken in basket in a single layer. Spray with cooking oil. Turnover. Spray again. Slide pan and basket back into air fryer. Set temperature to 180C. Set timer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once until golden and crisp. Repeat with remaining chicken and cooking oil.

5. Meanwhile, place remaining sauce and 2 tblsps water in a small saucepan. Bring to boil. Gently simmer for about 5 minutes until slightly thickened.

6. Serve chicken with sauce. Garnish with onions and sesame seeds.

TIP: Chicken nibbles are wing tips and drumettes – try replacing with wings. Allow extra cooking time.