Woolworths host $8000 daily rewards point give away
For two months, Woolies are giving away 1 million points and a $3000 appliance package daily.
- by
Olga Scorer
Freebies sure do make our hearts sing... So, what if we told you Woolies are giving away 49 million of them?
Woolworths' Big Night In promotion is running for its 11th year, and these prizes look like they're too good to miss.
WATCH: How to re-use a Woolworths bag as gift wrap. Article continues after video.
From May 17 to July 14, Woolworths will be giving away 1 million Everyday Rewards points (valued at $5000) and a $3000 home appliance package daily. That's an $8000 prize pack, every day!
Better yet, entry is super easy. Customers who buy any three participating products and scan their Everyday Rewards Card at the register will automatically be in the running to win big.
Entry is valid each time you shop and - with major participating brands like Coca-Cola, Kettle, Cadbury, Heinz, and McCain - you'll be sure to find three products you like.
Look for the Big Night In logo to win.
Woolworths
Participating brands and product types range from snacks, to drinks, to freezer items, to meals, to health and beauty goods. In store and online, customers can recognise eligible items through the 'Big Night In' logo.
WATCH: Check out this new Woolies feature. Article continues after video.
With 49 chances to win, here's a closer look at the $8000 prize pack:
1 million Everyday Rewards points - $5000
Breville - The Fast Slow Pro Slow Cooker - $479
Breville The Sear & Press Grill - $379
Cusinart The Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker - $249
Kenwood 4.6L Chef Kitchen Machine - $599
L'OR Barista Premium Latte Coffee machine - $229
Panasonic Bread Maker - $359
Phillips XXL Digital Smart Airfryer - $629
Sunbeam Pie Magic Traditional Size 4 Up Pie Maker - $99.95