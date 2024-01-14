WATCH: Mary gets emotional looking back at her wedding to Fred. Article continues after video.

It’s the dawn of a new era in Denmark, with King Frederik and Queen Mary taking their places on the throne. Amidst the pomp and ceremony of their official proclamation , New Idea journalist Glen Williams recalls his many brushes with the newly-crowned couple over the years. Glen has been there for many of the major chapters in the Tassie-born royal’s real-life fairytale, but most of all he’ll never forget having a front row seat at her 2004 wedding…

“From the start, she’s handled herself and the situation perfectly,” he said.

John confided he had “no doubt” his kid sister would make a brilliant, and much-adored Queen, following in the footsteps of her mentor and dearly loved mother-in-law, the recently abdicated Queen Margrethe .

“Seeing her so regal, it seems like this was predestined,” her proud big brother John Donaldson told me back in 2004.

The feeling is unanimous, with many in awe of how Mary has embraced her role so seamlessly.

Queen Mary. It just sounds right, doesn’t it. Now seated upon the Danish throne, it’s clear the elegant Australian’s 24-year apprenticeship as Crown Princess has made her perfectly ready to take on the imposing mantle of Queen.

"Mary is the perfect Queen and so right for the job," says Glen. Supplied I first fell under Mary’s beguiling spell in 2000, shortly after she got lucky in a Sydney bar chatting to a man she had no idea was actually the future King of the birthplace of the fairytale, Denmark. I worked for a national magazine and was quickly dispatched to Mary’s home state of Tasmania to find out about this mysterious woman. I went to her schools, met her kindergarten teacher and even ended up in her childhood home, a humble brick abode in the Hobart suburb of Taroona. I met proud members of her family, from her father John to siblings John Jr, Jane and Patricia. This future Queen certainly lived a very normal, humble and happy childhood.

Shortly after, Mary was bringing Prince Frederik to Hobart to attend the wedding of her sister, Trish. I ran into the couple among the bric-a-brac of Salamanca Markets. Mary and Fred laughed their heads off when we eventually ran into them as if to say, “What took you so long?” Mary was playful, but when it came to her duties, she was earnest and diligent. Back in Denmark she was faithfully learning their language, one of the world’s most difficult. Proud Danes now claim Mary speaks their native tongue better than they do. She applied herself to mastering the language a gruelling three days a week. In May 2004, I was lucky enough to be one of three Australian journalists invited into the cathedral to watch Mary and Fred’s wedding. The day before, I caught up with the bride’s favourite Aussie chef, Luke Mangan. He’d been enlisted to

Glen ran into the royal couple in Hobart. Circa 2004.