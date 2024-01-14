I first fell under Mary’s beguiling spell in 2000, shortly after she got lucky in a Sydney bar chatting to a man she had no idea was actually the future King of the birthplace of the fairytale, Denmark.
I worked for a national magazine and was quickly dispatched to Mary’s home state of Tasmania to find out about this mysterious woman. I went to her schools, met her kindergarten teacher and even ended up in her childhood home, a humble brick abode in the Hobart suburb of Taroona.
I met proud members of her family, from her father John to siblings John Jr, Jane and Patricia. This future Queen certainly lived a very normal, humble and happy childhood.
Shortly after, Mary was bringing Prince Frederik to Hobart to attend the wedding of her sister, Trish. I ran into the couple among the bric-a-brac of Salamanca Markets. Mary and Fred laughed their heads off when we eventually ran into them as if to say, “What took you so long?” Mary was playful, but when it came to her duties, she was earnest and diligent.
Back in Denmark she was faithfully learning their language, one of the world’s most difficult. Proud Danes now claim Mary speaks their native tongue better than they do. She applied herself to mastering the language a gruelling three days a week.
In May 2004, I was lucky enough to be one of three Australian journalists invited into the cathedral to watch Mary and Fred’s wedding. The day before, I caught up with the bride’s favourite Aussie chef, Luke Mangan. He’d been enlisted to
cook at several official functions leading up to the big day, culminating in the wedding banquet.
“Mary loves lamb and Frederik loves barramundi,” he confided over coffee as we chatted by the statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid.
I literally drooled at the thought of the fresh Australian produce Luke was having flown in for the day. He added, “Frederik’s father, Prince Henrik has requested kangaroo.”
Seeing my excitement, he made a quick phone call.
“See you tomorrow for dinner,” he said with a smile and an Aussie wink. “She reckons you’re a good bloke.”
Since then, Mary has applied herself faultlessly to royal life. There’s a reason why she is one of, if not the most, popular members of the Danish royal family.
I have returned to Copenhagen on various occasions and couldn’t help but marvel at the evolution of the girl from the Apple Isle to poised power player on the world stage.
Andrew Denton famously interviewed Mary and Fred on his chat show Enough Rope, and once told me, “What really struck me is Mary is a very, very strong woman. She’s taken a step into an existence that’s hard to fathom. I think her strength has been a fantastic thing for Frederik.”
Despite recent reports of a fractious relationship, Mary and Fred have shrugged off the rumours and proved a united force. Now, as Mary Donaldson takes to the balcony of Amalienborg to brandish her carefully honed royal wave for the first time as Queen of Denmark, it must be said again – she really is the perfect woman for the job.