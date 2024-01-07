Queen Margrethe stepping down means all 12 European monarchies will now be ruled by men. Getty

“The time has come to leave the responsibility to the next generation,” Queen Margrethe said during her televised New Year’s Eve address.

“Margrethe is one of the most shrewd monarchs and she knows this is

going to re-energise her son and his marriage,” a source exclusively tells New Idea.

“It may seem an extreme measure, but she’s been having health problems and she wants to ensure a seamless handover.”

While Frederik and Mary beamed at the New Year's Ball, there were sombre faces all round a few days later as their new reality sunk in. Getty

It’s an incredible turn of events, considering the last time a Danish monarch abdicated was in 1523.

Margrethe’s decision has nonplussed royal expert Phil Dampier.

“It seems an extraordinary coincidence that Margrethe should make this unexpected announcement shortly after stories emerged [about] the Crown Prince,” the UK author says.

Queen Margrethe famously once said she would "rule forever". Getty

He is referring to the allegations in October that linked Frederik to Mexican-born socialite Genoveva Casanova, after pictures emerged of them together in Madrid.

Genoveva has categorically denied any impropriety, but, a source says, “the gossip” has still been hard for Frederik, 55, and Mary, 51, “to bear”.

"Margrethe is hoping this will put a stop to the chatter,” adds our source.

Prince Christian will now become next in line to inherit the Danish throne. Getty

While born a commoner, the former Mary Donaldson has proven herself to be an exceptional princess alongside Frederik.

No doubt she will rise to the challenge of suddenly becoming Queen with aplomb.

“Margrethe admires Mary greatly,” our source says.

“Frederik is lucky to have Mary – and now he needs her more than ever.”