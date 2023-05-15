Things are heating up in the MasterChef kitchen as home cooks from across Australia battle it out for the winning title!
With fourteen incredible winners across fifteen jaw-dropping seasons, the smash hit reality show has started the careers of some of Australia's most loved celebrity chefs.
WATCH NOW: MasterChef Secrets and Surprises trailer. Article continues after video.
But, in a brand new season of Secrets and Surprises, not everyone can rise above the stresses of the high-stakes show.
Scroll on to see who has been eliminated so far...
Andreas' crepes were his downfall.
Channel Ten
Andrea Puglisi
Andrea was the first to say Arrivederci to the MasterChef kitchen in season fifteen after falling flat with his Nutella crepes.
The 36-year-old was unsurprisingly sad to be the first to go but said his short but sweet time on MasterChef had been "a pleasure."
"I can do anything now, this experience has made me so much stronger, it's unbelievable," Andrea said to camera after his elimination.