Believe it or not, Adi is a self taught chef! Ten/Instagram

In round one of the challenge, our chefs were faced with numerous Petri dishes containing colourful, gelatinous pearls.

Contestants were then quizzed on what the pearls tasted like, without the usual indicators of smell, texture or sight to help them.

“All we had was the flavour,” Adi says.

“It doesn’t sound that hard but when you are there and you have nothing else to go with it’s really hard.”

Entering round two with Rue, Brent and Declan, Adi was then made to cook a dish inspired by the colour green.

“In round two I just got in my head, I was so nervous about going home. I couldn’t formulate a great idea for a dish and just ended up rushing it and that showed on the plate.”

Adi always rose to the challenge. Ten/Instagram

Whilst fans were left heartbroken by her departure, Adi has a bright future ahead, revealing that she has big plans.

“I’ve always wanted to move into the food education space because I taught myself to cook in the last few years and I would love to be able to impart what I have learned to other people.”

“I think cooking is something people can do really well once you learn the basics of it, so I’d love to be able to move into a space where I can do that for others.”

We miss seeing this smiley face in the MasterChef kitchen already! Ten/Instagram

As for who she thinks will take the MasterChef crown, Adi thinks it’s “anyone’s game.”

“It’s a tough question and we know from previous seasons that it is anyone's game and someone can surprise you and come through at the last minute.”