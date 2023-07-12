A tricky squid became Theo's downfall on MasterChef. Ten/Instagram

“It was hard but I’m happy where I am now and I’ve made peace with it for sure.”

“I was watching [the episode] with my partner and she was crying while watching me do it because she saw how frustrated I was and knew what I was feeling at that moment,” he added.

“Yeah it was tough, but I still love squid, no hate on squid.

“[It’s just] frustrating that I felt like I could have won the whole thing and this one squid membrane ruined it for me.”

Theo was a fan favourite to win. Ten/Instagram

Surprisingly, Theo admits to having never watched a season of MasterChef prior to being cast and prepared by memorising a cohort of basic recipes that could be easily adapted to the use of the ingredients provided to him in the MasterChef kitchen.

“I didn’t really have many expectations [of the show] to be honest because I hadn’t really watched MasterChef before [apart from] maybe a little bit in the first season, it [had been] a long long time since I’d seen it.”

“I sorta went into it a bit blind and a lot of the contestants were saying ‘I reckon it’s going to be this, I reckon it’s going to be that’ but I just had no idea. It was cool, it was like I was getting a surprise for real every time they [the judges] revealed what the challenge was.”

Bread is the game, Theo is the name. Ten/Instagram

So what’s next for Theo?

Prior to auditioning for MasterChef, he had big dreams of opening a bakery, something that is still at the front and centre of his plans for the future.

“100% the bakery will be happening. It’s just a matter of time and a little bit of money, so that would have helped if I’d won,” Theo jokes.

“Honestly, it’s just about taking my passion for it even further and I want my bread and pastries to be everywhere across Melbourne, I just want to take over the bakery world, I have so much drive to do it and I just can’t wait!”

