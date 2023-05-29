Amy was the fourth contestant to be sent home. Channel 10

Speaking with New Idea the morning after her departure, Amy described her MasterChef experience as “pretty surreal.”

“It’s been good to watch back. Even though I’ve been through it, you kind of forget what happened because of all the emotions,” Amy admitted.



RELATED || Why did Brent Draper quit MasterChef?

We of course had to ask if Amy had any regrets about choosing to cook a ‘Japanese Mexican’ taco fusion dish for the elimination challenge which she described as “quirky, fun and creative.”

“Definitely, I probably wouldn’t have gone for that kind of taco and used a different kind of meat but it is what it is, that’s how I cooked it at home and so I thought it would be okay for the cook during the moment!”

It's onwards and upwards for Amy! Channel 10

So what is it like cooking in the MasterChef kitchen, is it as stressful for contestants as it seems to viewers tuning in from home?

“It’s very stressful and time goes so quickly in the MasterChef kitchen,” Amy admitted.

“If you think you have everything under control you probably don’t but it’s exciting, the rush is like no other.”

“Every challenge was good in itself, you learned a lot, if it was a bit hard that was always a learning curve, I did enjoy every single challenge.”

Amy and Grace formed a close bond. Channel 10

So what’s next for Amy post MasterChef?

“I am a pizza chef at Bar Romantica, a little wine bar in the north of Melbourne, so I’m really loving that. I also have a few pop-ups on the horizon so it’s just a chance for me to be creative and do what I really love. I’m also designing an apron!”



RELATED || Here's whose been eliminated from MasterChef 2023

Whilst it’s still “anyone's game” in these early stages of the competition, Amy already has a favourite to take the title.

“Obviously my bestie Grace, I want her to win. I’m a bit biased but she’s an amazing cook and I hope it’s her.”