At the time, the father of one told judges that mentally, he “just wasn’t there”, with fellow contestants and judges supporting Brent and his decision to prioritise his own mental health.

Walking back into the MasterChef kitchen, Brent was quick to address what he dubbed “the elephant in the room”, aka his decision to depart the high-stakes, high-stress environment two years ago.

In the first surprise of the season, the judges left one apron waiting for former season 13 contestant Brent Draper.

“Mate, every single person in this kitchen is so proud of you,” late MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo told Brent at the time.

“The courage you’ve shown in making this decision and holding your hand up to say I need to sort myself out. This competition is going to be poorer without you mate. I can tell you that.”

Flash forward to this year and Brent said that he felt ready to return to the cooking competition after two years of soul searching.

“This cook knows what he's in for and knows just how tough this competition can be,” Brent revealed to the cameras.

“This kitchen has the peaks of my cooking in it and also one of the biggest lows of my life.”

“Going home, I just needed to find ground level, I’m so much stronger mentally, physically. I’m back for myself, I’m back for all the people who reached out to me on social media and told me their stories, I’m back! It’s a new challenge for me, a new purpose. I’m here to win.”