Whittaker have released an Oat Milk chocolate block Supplied

Woolworths has faced a 50 per cent increase in the demand for plant-based products. The number of vegan products on the Woolworths’ website jumped from 550 in 2019 to 1800 in 2022.

The rise of flexitarianism has meant that plenty of meat-eaters are adding vegan options to their weekly shop. Being flexitarian means you can still eat meat but you make an effort to reduce your meat intake and choose meat-free options when possible.

The desire for dairy-free options has also likely contributed to the rise in plant-based sweets, such as oat milk chocolate.

More people are choosing plant-based options Getty

While the inclination to reduce meat consumption is often associated with the environment or animal rights, for many Australians the cost of groceries may be the biggest driver.

A study from the University of Wollongong found that a family of four saved roughly $70 on their weekly shop when following a flexitarian diet.

The diet used in the study is called The Planetary Health Diet and it limits red meat consumption to about 90 grams a week. That's about the size of the palm of your hand.

If you’re not quite ready for that, then you can start slow. Perhaps with some yummy oat milk chocolate.

WATCH BELOW: Woolworths' vegan Lotus Biscoff lava cake recipe