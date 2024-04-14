Drake Bell (left) with producer Dan Schneider (right). Getty

Drake added that the abuse began when Peck invited him over to his house for acting lessons.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him … I opened my eyes … and he was sexually assaulting me,” Drake said. “And I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.

“And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”

This behaviour continued for six months. In 2004, Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was registered as a sex offender. That same year his colleague, Jason Handy, was also convicted for child abuse and pornography for molesting a different child.

Dan Schneider is best known for discovering Amanda Bynes and creating her star vehicles The Amanda Show. The Amanda Show

Quiet on Set also revealed allegations of volatile behaviour and gender discrimination against producer Dan Schneider. Schneider is best known for discovering Amanda Bynes and creating her star vehicles The Amanda Show and What I Like About You.

He was accused of coercing child actors into acting out inappropriate sketches and creating a hostile work environment.

Stratton and Jenny Kilgen wrote for The Amanda Show and claim they were asked to massage Schneider. They also say they had to split a single salary between them.

“I think of that poor girl [young me] and what she had to go through. I would not do that today,” Christy said.

After the documentary aired, representatives for Schneider issued a statement, saying “everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinised by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network.”

Schneider maintained the “jokes” were intended for a young audience and apologised his behaviour. He also admitted asking crew members for massages was “wrong”.

“It was wrong that I ever put anyone in that position. It was wrong to do. I’d never do it today. I apologise to anybody that I ever put in that situation,” he said in a separate statement.

Just weeks after its global release, the emotional testimonies from cast and crew has reportedly left Nickelodeon executives in a tailspin with many questioning, what else is to come?

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available.