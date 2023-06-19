Method

1. Grease a 22cm round springform pan. Line base and side with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above pan edge.

2. Quarter and core apples. Cut into thick wedges. Combine apples, ½ cup brown sugar, golden syrup, juice and 1 tsp cinnamon in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Gentle boil, stirring occasionally for about 6 minutes, or until apples are tender and syrup has caramelised. Set aside.

3. Meanwhile, beat butter and remaining brown sugar in a small bowl of an electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, until combined. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in sifted flour and buttermilk in two batches until combined. Pour into prepared pan. Smooth over top. Spoon half of the apples and syrup over batter. Reserve remaining for serving.

4. Make crumble topping, combine flour, pecans, raw sugar and remaining cinnamon in a bowl. Stir in melted butter until combined. Scatter evenly over apples.

5. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 1 hour to 1 hour, 10 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Stand in pan for 20 minutes before serving. Transfer to a serving plate.

6. Serve warm cake with cream, reserved apples and syrup.