Housemates were in tears over Trevor's eviction. Seven

“The guy I respect the most in the house is now gone because of what I’ve done,” a stunned Dave said following Trevor’s exit.



Speaking to New Idea about the Survivor-worthy blindside, Trevor explained to New Idea that he, too, wasn’t expecting to leave the Big Brother house so soon.

“I had no idea,” Trevor began. “Usually when it comes to the votes and stuff, Tim usually comes after and goes, ‘this is the plan’ … and then we discuss who's going up and we just work a plan out around that.

“But this time they didn't come to us and I was like, ‘Oh, this is strange. What's going on here?’”

Trevor himself was stunned at being evicted. Seven

He continued, “Dave went to the diary room then came back, tapped me on the leg and goes, ‘are you ready?’ And I was like,’ ah, you'd bloody idiot. You could have had a quick chat with me, that would’ve been great.’”

And while it was certainly disappointing to be evicted from his second stint in the house, Trevor was understandably excited to be able to reunite with his wife, Breea - the very same lucky lady he proposed to during the Big Brother 2004 finale - and their kids.

“The reunion was epic. I got off the plane and I'm just standing there with my hands up in the air,” he recalled.

“And then Breea was the first one outta the car. She gave me a big hug and kisses, which I missed, and then my little son came out bawling his eyes out.”

​​While Creedance was overcome with joy to have his dad home, Trevor’s eldest Maika was “too cool for school” - though the Big Brother veteran said he did catch a few tears when the 12-year-old came in for a hug.

Trevor was excited to be reunited with his wife and children. Instagram

As for the Housemates still competing for the crown, Trevor advised that the others keep an eye on master game player, Tim.

“Tim's one of the best strategical minds in the game, and I admire him for that,” Trevor revealed.

“As soon as I saw him come to the room, I was so excited to see how he played because I watched him on his season and I was just amazed and how he put everything into place.”

With both skills and experience behind him, Trevor added that he doesn’t believe the newbies will be able to outsmart the puppetmaster of mischief.

“I don't think they can. Tim is just way too smart and very strategic. It’s like playing the game of chess, he's just got everything in order. He's always got a plan B and a plan C if something didn't work out.”

Big Brother airs Monday to Thursday on Channel 7 and 7plus

