Big Brother royalty are returning. Seven

As for the BB alumni, expect to see plenty of familiar faces.

The first face to pop up in the trailer is none other than 2013 winner Tim Dormer.

He is followed by fan-favourites Tully Smyth and Anthony Drew from the same season, whose on-screen romance sparked quite a frenzy at the time.

Tully and Drew are coming back. Seven

Also returning is farmer Dave Graham from 2006, as well as 2004 winner Trevor Butler.

2012 runner up Layla Subritzky and Estelle Landy from the same season also featured in the trailer.

Plus, the series' inaugural winner and beloved housemate Reggie Bird from 2003 has returned to the BB digs.

Expect plenty of drama. Seven

The first look suggests that the new contestants will be tasked with outwitting Big Brother royalty in an attempt to crown the "greatest housemate of all time".

There were also previews of tears and altercations, as well as a kiss between Drew and a fellow housemate.

So it looks like it really is back to the future.