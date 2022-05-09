Farmer Dave has returned to the Big Brother house! Instagram

“I don’t remember any words that were used, I don’t remember any reactions. To be able to watch it – and I think maybe this is being a dad now, or maybe this is working with young people – but I was just so proud. I just thought, ‘What an articulate young feller,'” he said.

Speaking of his experience in the Big Brother house in general, the 41-year-old called it "incredible".

"I went on to create conversations and change in Australia about gay people being treated equally and without judgment. Back then we were heavily discriminated against. It was normal to be in the closet for fear of violence and exclusion.

This time around, Dave is adamant that he will not lie, manipulate or backstab anyone and one hundred per cent to challenges, embrace the new game and make lifelong loyal alliances

"Main thing is that I’ll be chilled out like I’m returning to a holiday house of my youth. I reckon new housemates will be nervous and excited, whereas I feel like I’m back in an old familiar place.

This season will see Dave join fellow Big Brother Royalty Housemates including Reggie Bird, Trevor Butler, Tim Dormer, and more, while also competing against a slew of fresh faces.

Big Brother premieres Monday, 9 May on Channel 7 and 7plus

