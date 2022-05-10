Trevor and Breea are still going strong. Getty

Speaking to news.com.au back in 2016, Trevor revealed that he managed to pull off the romantic stunt with the help of Big Brother himself.

"Big Brother was pretty sneaky," Trevor explained. "There was a Christmas in July special where loved ones from outside the house could send in gifts to the remaining housemates. One of the producers said to Breea, 'Is there something you could give him, maybe your Grandmother’s ring?'

"It was perfect. When I walked out of the house I gave it to one of the producers who said he’d put it in a box and hand it back to me on stage. They told me the stage was mine and I could do whatever I wanted."

Now, nearly two decades after his iconic win, Trevor and Breea are still going strong and have since welcomed two children, with their eldest son Maika Jeremy Butler born on October 11, 2007, and their second son Creedance Heath Butler born on December 31, 2010.

Trevor and Breea have since welcomed two children. Instagram

“Being a dad is the best thing in the world. It’s just awesome,” Trevor told Mamamia in 2019, adding that his boys take after him and his wife.

“Breezy’s an accountant now. They’re smart like her. They’ve got a good brain on them. But they’ve got my humour as well.”.

Now, as Trevor prepares to return to the reality show that made him a millionaire all those years ago, he explained that his decision to participate came after he got the all-clear from his family - though he admitted his wife had been initially hesitant.

Trevor came out $1 million richer after his first stint on Big Brother. Getty

"I had the discussion with the family first. My two boys were like, 'Yeah!', but my wife, Breea, was like, 'No, I’m not going through that again.' I was quite keen because it’s a different format and a different way of playing, so I was interested in seeing how I’d go the second time," he told New Idea.

And while the Big Brother game has certainly changed nearly two decades on, the season four winner says he won't change his approach to the game.

“I went into the 2004 series being myself and left the same way and I’ll do the same this time around as well,” he explained. “It doesn’t matter if I’m out early or get to the nitty-gritty end game. I’ll stay the same.”

You can catch Big Brother from Monday-Thursday evenings at 7:30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus

