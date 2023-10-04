One of The Block’s more controversial contestants has admitted she feels “really embarrassed” and “disappointed” for getting caught up in all of the drama that has overshadowed the renovation series this year.
Talking exclusively to New Idea, Leah acknowledges the ‘mean girl’ behaviour, which has been escalating aggressively between the women since week one, has “gone too far”. She adds that the recent confrontation between Eliza, Liberty and Kristy served as the catalyst for her to question her own behaviour.
“I realised that what we had been chatting about as friends, for example, using each other to vent, turned into some serious issues and it was a huge wake-up call for me,” she explains.
“I had to take a moment and own the fact I was a part of this, and this is not who I am! I felt really embarrassed and disappointed in myself that I got so caught up. I didn’t tap out and have real perspective of the entire situation.”
Leah shares that she assumed Kristy would feel the same if she “pointed it out” to her, but “when she wouldn’t even attempt to take some accountability or want to hear another perspective," she says it was devastating to her.
“It was the moment where it was obvious we didn’t see eye to eye.”
Leah admits the tension between her and Kristy has been “hard to navigate” and that things “just didn’t happen” the way she envisaged, which was ultimately the group reconciling and moving on from all the drama.
“I was very mindful to not hurt my friend when confronting her about how I was feeling deep down. The jokes, banter and venting moved into anger from Kristy, and it was a really big moment for me,” she shares.
Reflecting on the situation, Leah says she feels it has given her an insight into herself and aided her growth as an individual, with the support of husband Ash always “having my back.”