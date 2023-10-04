One of The Block’s more controversial contestants has admitted she feels “really embarrassed” and “disappointed” for getting caught up in all of the drama that has overshadowed the renovation series this year.

Talking exclusively to New Idea, Leah acknowledges the ‘mean girl’ behaviour, which has been escalating aggressively between the women since week one, has “gone too far”. She adds that the recent confrontation between Eliza, Liberty and Kristy served as the catalyst for her to question her own behaviour.

“I realised that what we had been chatting about as friends, for example, using each other to vent, turned into some serious issues and it was a huge wake-up call for me,” she explains.

“I had to take a moment and own the fact I was a part of this, and this is not who I am! I felt really embarrassed and disappointed in myself that I got so caught up. I didn’t tap out and have real perspective of the entire situation.”