It's only early days and already these two are clashing Channel Nine

"Steph wouldn't tell me where she got it from or how much it was," Kristy explained to Leah earnestly.

"She wouldn't give up anything," she added, revealing that Steph had acted clueless about the purchase price of the bedhead due to it being on "sale."

As she listened in to her friend's rant, Leah was visibly outraged, stunned that Steph was unwilling to share the information.

"I would tell anyone what I paid for something," Leah affirmed.

Leah couldn't believe what she was hearing Channel Nine

Whilst initially watching this play out on screen, it does seem like Kristy and Leah have every right to be outraged, a bombshell clip played later in the episode proved that not everything Kristy was claiming was as it seemed.

In fact, in the flashback clip of Kristy asking Steph about the bedhead, Steph was more than forthcoming with information about the bedhead, including where she purchased it and how much she purchased it for.

"Hope you use it!" Steph even added cheerfully.

Big yikes!

Kristy and Leah debriefing about the "situation" Channel Nine

And despite the differences between Kristy's story, and the reality of what happened, Kristy continued to blast her fellow blockhead in a confessional to the camera.

"I would suggest that there are two different versions of Steph," she said.

"One's on camera, and one's off camera. And it's very different conversations that you're having at both points."

Something tells us the tension between these two will only grow as the season progresses - stay tuned for more!