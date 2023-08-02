Australia's favourite reality renovation competition is back for another blockbuster season in 2023!
With more than 40 episodes set to air over a two-month period, fans will be glued to their screens as our reno rookies work day and night in an effort to bring home the big bucks come auction.
The question on everyone's lips however is where the 2023 season of The Block is being filmed (or should we say HAS been filmed) given the importance of location when it comes to attracting potential bidders.
In 2022, the Channel Nine network purchased five classic 50s-style brick homes on Charming Street, Hampton East, Melbourne for a total sum of $14.3 million.
The specific homes our blockheads will be living in and renovating are numbers 14 through 22 Charming Street, which sit on blocks ranging from 575sqm to 703sqm.
The Block was previously filmed in the neighbouring suburb of Bayside in 2021.
It comes as no huge surprise that The Block is returning to the affluent area, which is a breezy 35-minute drive out of the Melbourne city centre.
Meet your blockheads for 2023!
Channel Nine
With the average price for a four-bedroom house in the area sitting at a sale price average of $1.65m (at least according to Domain), we are sure our five teams will have a much easier time offloading their properties for a higher payday come auction day than their 2022 counterparts.
Curiously, despite the market average for the area, Executive Producer Julian Cress told TV Tonight that he expected the properties to be sold for "around the $3m mark."
"The houses that we're doing this year are probably around the three million mark, at best, in the market."
"That used to seem like a lot of money, but it's not anymore in the capital cities for aspirational homes," he added.
These houses are sure to go from drab to fab!
Channel Nine
Excitingly for fans, the early stages of planning for The Block 2024 (in what will be the show's 20th season) has seemingly commenced.