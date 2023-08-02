Australia's favourite reality renovation competition is back for another blockbuster season in 2023!

With more than 40 episodes set to air over a two-month period, fans will be glued to their screens as our reno rookies work day and night in an effort to bring home the big bucks come auction.

The question on everyone's lips however is where the 2023 season of The Block is being filmed (or should we say HAS been filmed) given the importance of location when it comes to attracting potential bidders.

